Apple updates Studio Display firmware to enable new camera features

Alongside the release of macOS Sonoma to the public today, Apple has also pushed a new firmware version to the Studio Display. Apple says that this Studio Display update includes changes to the camera, plus other stability improvements.

The Studio Display’s camera has been a point of contention since the stand-alone display debuted last year. Apple has made various changes via firmware updates, and today’s release of Studio Display Firmware Update 17 continues that trend.

Apple says that today’s Studio Display update brings “zoom, recenter, and manual framing to the built-in camera.” This gives users more control over the Studio Display’s Ultra Wide 12MP camera, which offers support for Center Stage.

Apple also says that this update brings “minor stability improvements” to the overall Studio Display experience.

You can manage Studio Display firmware versions via the Mac connected to the monitor. You can check if the update is available by heading to System Settings > General > Software Update. It may also show up at the top of the sidebar in the System Settings.

Note that Studio Display Firmware Update 17 requires that the Mac connected to the display be running the latest release of macOS Sonoma.