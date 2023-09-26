Missing out on all of the new iPhone action? Boost Infinite has your back by offering iPhone 15 Pro for free. The best part? There’s no trade in required! It’s joined by some official iPhone 14 Pro leather case discounts at $35, as well as the last hurrah for MagSafe Duo at $35 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro is free on Boost Infinite

Amazon and Boost Mobile are now teaming up to take up to $1,000 off Apple’s latest iPhone 15 smartphones. While we’ve seen this caliber of offer go live from the big carriers like Verizon and AT&T, both of those required you to trade in a device. Boost Infinite on the other hand is giving you a free iPhone 15 Pro without having to give up an existing smartphone, all for just signing up to its Infinite carrier service on a 36-month plan. Just add any of the new iPhone 15 series handsets to your cart, where Amazon will walk you through the simple onboarding process with a Boost Infinite plan.

Apple is sticking to last year’s formula with four different handsets that all rest under the 15 series. Headlining are the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, both of which are arriving with a hearty helping of new features. USB-C is the star of the show this year, and both of these higher-end devices boast the universal port alongside support for up to 10Gb/s transfer speeds. But there’s also far more to the story for the newest devices, both of which come powered by the all-new A17 Pro chip. There’s a refreshed Action button on the side of the case in place of the mute switch, as well as an entirely new titanium finish that comes in one of four styles.

Score Apple’s iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe cases while you can

Woot is now discounting several of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series Leather MagSafe Cases. After being pulled from shelves earlier in the month as the company looks towards a carbon neutral future, Woot is stepping in to offer an alternative to the FineWoven accessories that are meant to replace the original premium material. Pricing drops down to $35 for the Pro series smartphones, arriving in several colors along the way. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. These are down from the usual $59 price tags and marking some of the best discounts yet.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

MagSafe Duo’s last hurrah takes $35 off official Apple charger

Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger following the announcement earlier in the month that it would be discontinued. But as one last hurrah, it is now dropping down to $94.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer arrives with $35 in savings attached. It’s the best discount of the year and one of the first chances in 2023 to save on it period. So if you were hoping to score this first-party travel charger, now is your chance. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 15 as well as previous-generation handsets with 15W speeds. While compatibility with iPhone 15 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both Apple’s latest smartphones and everything else going back to the iPhone 12.

