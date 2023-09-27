Fitness Stats arrives on iPad along with new ‘Today Tab,’ more

Fitness Stats landed in 2020 on iPhone as a valuable way to view your lifetime activity across a dozen categories. Then support for more categories and new comparison features made it even more useful with the 2.0 release. Now Fitness Stats has landed on iPad along with a fresh Today Tab and stats across date ranges.

Indie developer Rahul Matta launched the new Fitness Stats experience today and shared more about the availability on iPad:

I am delighted to announce the launch of Fitness Stats on iPad, featuring an optimized design for the larger display. Just like the iPhone app, Fitness Stats on iPad seamlessly integrates with data from the Health app, which is available with iPadOS 17.

Also new with version 2.2.0 are new Today Tab that makes it quick to see your daily stats and the ability to “tap and expand any stat row to quickly compare it for the current week, month, and year with the last 7, 30, and 365 days.”

If you haven’t checked out Fitness Stats before, check out my hands-on with the major 2.0 update, it offers a really clean and valuable UI for understanding your activity stats:

You can download the latest Fitness Stats from the App Store as a $4.99 one-time purchase. And if you’d like to tip Rahul’s great indie dev work, you can do an in-app purchase for that too.