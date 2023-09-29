Apple promoting new recurring payments and auto reload Apple Cash features in iOS 17

Apple’s iOS 17 update includes so many new features that it’s hard to highlight each enhancement. One new thing that Apple is showcasing is an upgraded payments experience in the Wallet app.

Starting with iOS 17, iPhone users can set up recurring payments to family and friends using Apple Pay. Apple Cash also supports auto reload now so you can always maintain a balance. Check out our guide to see how to get started.

Recurring payments builds on the Apple Cash feature within the Wallet app on the iPhone. When initiating a recurring payment, Wallet lets you assign a start date for the transfer and a repeat cycle. At launch, the payments can repeat weekly, biweekly, or monthly.

Actually discovering the new payments feature is a little harder. Apple doesn’t prompt you with the option when you initiate a standard transfer in the Wallet app. Instead, it’s a few levels deep under a “…” menu when the Apple Cash card is summoned.

With the iPhone update in more hands, it looks like Apple is embarking on an informational campaign to bring more attention to recurring payments with Apple Cash. Apple hawk Aaron (@aaronp613) shared the messaging that’s being deployed now.

Check it out below:

Have you started using recurring payments yet? Venmo still reigns supreme among the people I do commerce with, but Apple’s solution looks like a great addition Apple Pay Family for allowance.