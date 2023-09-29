 Skip to main content

Apple asks early iPhone 15 adopters what they would change about it, what would you say? [Poll]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 29 2023 - 4:15 pm PT
The iPhone 15 devices have been out in the wild for a week and Apple has started a survey asking for feedback from early adopters on what they think about the new phones. Along with questions about important purchase factors, satisfaction with the camera features, and more, Apple wants to know what users would add or change about the new iPhones.

I picked up the iPhone 15 Pro in natural titanium last week and Apple emailed today asking for my feedback.

It’s a wide-ranging survey, with questions like which iPhone was purchased, how the purchase was made, which carrier it’s used with, satisfaction level, factors that led to the specific model purchased, what features were most important in the purchase decision, satisfaction of the new camera system features, and more.

At the end of the survey, Apple asks for some open-ended feedback about improving iPhone 15/15 Pro:

What one thing, if anything, would you add to or change about your iPhone?

Be as specific and descriptive as possible

What do you think?

