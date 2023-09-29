Tim Cook says Vision Pro is one of life’s ‘aha’ moments, Apple ‘very serious’ about gaming

Following the iPhone 15 launch, Tim Cook has embarked on an international tour. While in London, the Apple CEO gave an interview to The Independent to talk Apple gaming and Vision Pro. And while we’ve not yet seen Cook don the Apple headset in public, using it has apparently become part of his evening ritual.

“The tech boss says Vision Pro has become part of his nightly routine, helping him understand how it could become an industry-defining product,” The Independent writes.

In what ways? The Apple CEO was recently quoted as saying he viewed the entire third season of Ted Lasso with Vision Pro.

Cook also touches on what may be a challenge on eventually selling spatial computing to the masses:

“There are huge differences in how people look at it, depending on if they’re read about it or actually tried it,” he says. “I believe even more about how profound spatial computing is.”

Me? I’m still in the “read about it” camp. Apple did invite 9to5Mac to attend the very first press demonstration, however. Read what Chance Miller had to say about his experience here.

Cook goes on to declare the experience as being one of life’s few “aha” moments:

“When you’ve tried it, it’s an aha moment, and you only have a few of those in a lifetime.”

You and I will have to take Tim’s word for it for now. Apple says Vision Pro will launch starting in the US early next year. In the meantime, I’m still having an “aha” moment with the titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s a good year for the iPhone.

Back to the interview, there was one more tidbit on gaming. Here’s what Cook had to say:

“There’s significant excitement about our role in gaming, and we’re very serious about it,” he says. “This is not a hobby for us. We’re putting all of ourselves out there.”

Thoughts? Sound on in the comments.