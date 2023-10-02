First Apple Watch with micro-LED display still on track for late 2025

We’ve been hearing rumors about Apple adopting micro-LED displays in its products for a while now, but there’s still no sign of it happening anytime soon. Also according to rumors, Apple Watch could be the first product to receive the new display – and analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong Tech said in his latest report that this is still the case. According to him, the first Apple Watch with micro-LED is still on track for late 2025.

Apple working on micro-LED Apple Watch

Pu, who has sources in Apple’s supply chain, emphasized that many companies are exploring micro-LED technology because of its advantages over current display technologies. These include greater transparency, higher color saturation, better viewing angles, higher brightness, lower power consumption, and longer lifespan. However, this comes at a high cost.

Micro-LED displays are much more expensive than LCD, OLED, or even mini-LED (which Apple currently uses in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro). Because of this, mass-producing devices with micro-LED displays is not yet feasible, so that’s why we only have micro-LED in super expensive televisions for now.

But in a few years, Apple plans to ship its first device using a micro-LED display. And similar to other sources, Pu says that Apple Watch will be the first to have the new technology. A few months ago, TrendForce reported that the 2026 Apple Watch Ultra will be the first with a micro-LED display.

In his report, the analyst mentioned that the micro-LED Apple Watch is expected to be launched “as early as the later part of 2025.” Of course, there’s still a huge chance that the technology ends up being pushed to the 2026 models.

More Apple Watch rumors

Apple has reportedly been working on a major redesign for the Apple Watch expected to be unveiled next year, when it will be 10 years since the first Apple Watch was announced.

Details are unclear at this point, but a Bloomberg report has revealed that the “Apple Watch X” will be significantly thinner and will include a new magnetic system for attaching and swapping bands. The new Apple Watch may also include new health sensors and other hardware improvements.