Enhance your cleaning and simplify your life with Roborock Q5 Pro+ and Q8 Max+ robot vacuums (Up to $220 off)

Looking for ways to enhance your cleaning game while simplifying your life? Roborock has you covered. The trusted robot vacuum cleaner experts have expanded their excellent Roborock Q series with two new affordable options.

Roborock Q5 Pro+ and Q8 Max+ are high-performing robot vacuums with all the essential features for shoppers ready to upgrade from old fashioned vacuum cleaners. Roborock is also offering 9to5Mac readers a special offer that’s too good to miss.

Q5 Pro+

The Q5 Pro+ delivers high quality cleaning performance with next-level vacuuming power. With a DuoRoller Brush, LiDAR technology, mopping features, and app connectivity, Q5 Pro+ is an fantastic all-in-one solution for first-time robot vacuum buyers.

2x vacuuming power

At the heart of Q5 Pro+ is double the vacuuming power with HyperForce suction power. 5,500 Pa suction means every vacuuming job goes straight for dirt, hair and pet hair, and dust to create spotless floors. The extra large dustbin further enhances the vacuuming experience. DuoRoller Brush cleaning technology also picks up 20% more hair while ensuring fewer hair tangles for a hassle-free floor cleaning.

Mopping features

Q5 Pro+ doubles as a robot mop, and it can vacuum at the same time for hardcore cleaning. It features 180mL tank for water and provides a manual mopping setting.

App control

Q5 Pro+ can be controlled with Roborock’s iPhone app for an even smarter experience. New features let you confirm no-go zones, enable fast cleaning mode, and set floor cleaning directions for hardwood floors. Other app features include 6x faster quick mapping, viewing 3D maps, creating multi-level maps, and setting off-peak charging. Roborock also supports custom cleaning routines and voice control with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Auto Dust Emptying

The Q5 Pro+ charging station features the largest dustbin by volume with a 770mL onboard container. Combined with Q5 Pro+ auto dust emptying support, this means you can let Roborock keep your floors clean for weeks without needing to empty the dustbin. The Q5 Pro+ includes the RockDock Plus charging station for up to 7 weeks of cleaning between bag changes.

Q8 Max+

The Q8 Max+ provides customers with worry-free cleaning by addressing everyday pain points of cleaning. Obstacle avoidance, auto dust emptying, app-controlled mopping options, and a larger water tank make Q8 Max+ excel at keeping floors clean.

Enhanced cleaning power

Q8 Max+ includes Roborock’s DuoRoller Brush technology to reduce hair tangles while picking up 20% more hair. Paired with upgraded 5,500 Pa suction power, this makes Q8 Max+ a powerhouse for removing dirt, dust, dander, and pet hair for all floor types.

Q8 Max+ also features the ability to simultaneously mop and vacuum to ensure thorough floor cleaning performance. It supports 30 different levels of water flow options to give you just the right mopping experience.

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system

Roborock’s Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance system enables the robot vacuum cleaner to measure distance between itself and objects. This lets Roborock vacuums clean efficiently even when you can’t pick up everything off the floor.

App control

Roborock’s iPhone app lets you control Q8 Max+ on-the-go. New features include fast cleaning mode, clean along floor directions, and no-go zone smart suggestions. Q8 Max+ uses AI to automatically suggest areas that may entrap the robot vacuum, and fast cleaning delivers a 30% vacuuming session based on fast routes. Another new feature is the ability to clean along the direction of hardwood floors for more efficient cleaning without any scraping.

Auto Dust Emptying

Q8 Max+ comes with the RockDock Plus to enable up to 7 weeks of auto dust emptying before changing the dust bag. Roborock’s 2.5L E12-rated dust bags provide great filtration efficiency to prevent allergy-trigging dust from escaping.

Where to buy and save money

Ready to save time cleaning floors and have more time living life? Now is the best time to join the Roborock lifestyle and save. For a limited time, Roborock is taking up to $220 off its Q series robot vacuum cleaners:

Don’t miss out on these limited time prices for 9to5Mac readers. Prices valid through October 8, 2023.