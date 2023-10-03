 Skip to main content

Apple now selling refurb HomePod 2 with a $50 discount

Chance Miller  | Oct 3 2023
If you’ve been holding out for a deal on a refurbished second-generation HomePod, today is your lucky day. Apple has started selling the second-generation HomePod via its Certified Refurbished store, offering a $50 discount compared to when buying new.

Apple has refurbished versions of the second-generation HomePod available in both white and space gray color options. You can snag one for $249, down from the usual selling price of $299 (via MacRumors).

Apple outlines everything you need to know about buying refurbished products:

  • Quality products at great prices
  • Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale
  • Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty
  • Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy
  • AppleCare coverage available for purchase
  • Supplies are limited

If you’re upgrading from a first-generation HomePod, the HomePod 2 offers faster performance, Sound Recognition, a built-in temperature and humidity sensor, and a U1 chip. Sound Recognition on HomePod can listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and send a notification directly to your iPhone if a sound is identified.

You can head to Apple’s Online Store to order a refurbished second-generation HomePod. Keep in mind that availability can vary wildly via the Certified Refurbished store, so act quick if you want to get your hands on a refurbished HomePod. They could very well sell out within just a few hours.

