 Skip to main content

NBA 2K24, Cut the Rope 3, and more coming to Apple Arcade this month

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Oct 3 2023 - 6:16 am PT
0 Comments

Apple Arcade is adding a range of new games throughout the month of October. Apple announced today that new games including Cut the Rope 3, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and NBA2K24 are coming to Apple Arcade, along with over 30 other updates.

Here’s the lineup of new games coming this month:

  • Jeopardy! World Tour+ (Uken Games): October 6
  • Cut the Rope 3 (Paladin Studios): October 13
  • Crossword Jam+ (PlaySimple Games): October 20
  • NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition (2K Games): October 27

In addition to the new games coming this month, Apple also highlights updates coming to a handful of existing games:

In addition to new titles, fan-favorite games such as Cooking Mama: Cuisine!Fruit Ninja Classic+, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder will get exciting updates throughout the month. Players will be able to whip up new Halloween-themed treats with Mama, slice up fruit with the new Halloween Blade in the Abandoned Dojo, put on a citywide festival to celebrate the Day of the Dead, and so much more. 

As always, all games available via Apple Arcade are completely ad-free and do not offer any in-app purchases. “Apple Arcade offers a fun and safe gaming experience for players of all ages,” Apple touts.

Apple Arcade games can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. The subscription is priced at $4.99 per month, while Apple Arcade is also included in Apple One bundles with Apple’s other services.

Keep track of all of the Apple Arcade games and changes in our complete roundup, updated weekly.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription game service that…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com