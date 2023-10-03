NBA 2K24, Cut the Rope 3, and more coming to Apple Arcade this month

Apple Arcade is adding a range of new games throughout the month of October. Apple announced today that new games including Cut the Rope 3, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and NBA2K24 are coming to Apple Arcade, along with over 30 other updates.

Here’s the lineup of new games coming this month:

Jeopardy! World Tour+ (Uken Games): October 6

Cut the Rope 3 (Paladin Studios): October 13

Crossword Jam+ (PlaySimple Games): October 20

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition (2K Games): October 27

In addition to the new games coming this month, Apple also highlights updates coming to a handful of existing games:

In addition to new titles, fan-favorite games such as Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder will get exciting updates throughout the month. Players will be able to whip up new Halloween-themed treats with Mama, slice up fruit with the new Halloween Blade in the Abandoned Dojo, put on a citywide festival to celebrate the Day of the Dead, and so much more.

As always, all games available via Apple Arcade are completely ad-free and do not offer any in-app purchases. “Apple Arcade offers a fun and safe gaming experience for players of all ages,” Apple touts.

Apple Arcade games can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. The subscription is priced at $4.99 per month, while Apple Arcade is also included in Apple One bundles with Apple’s other services.

