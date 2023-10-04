You can now score the First price cuts in months take on Apple Watch SE 2, which take $29 off. Now starting from $220, the savings are joined by these 50% markdowns on Nomad’s Kevlar USB-C Lightning cables for those of you not upgrading to iPhone 15. Then check out Apple’s Magic Keyboards with numeric keypads which start from $97. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First price cuts in months take $29 off Apple Watch SE 2

Amazon is now offering some of the best discounts to date on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen models. Now starting at $220 for the GPS 40mm style once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings are down from the usual $249 price tag. This $29 markdown is the first we’ve seen in months and is landing as the second-best discount to date. It’s within $1 of the all-time low, which we last saw back in April. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $249.99 with the on-page coupon. Also within $1 of the all-time low, this is $29 off the usual $279 price tag and the second-best price yet.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the new 2023 version that arrives as one of Apple’s first carbon neutral devices. The specs are entirely same between last year’s version of Apple Watch SE 2 and the one just revealed last month – with the one difference being the manufacturing process that means the newer version is better for the environment.

Nomad’s Kevlar USB-C Lightning cables are now 50% off

iPhone 15 is here with USB-C in tow. For all those of you who aren’t upgrading any time soon, Nomad is helping you score some new chargers for less by taking 50% off its entire collection of Lightning cables. These are new all-time lows and some rare chances to save on what have to be some of our favorite Lightning cables around – and some of the best. The Kevlar USB-C to Lightning Cable is the way to go at $22, which drops from $45 to a new low.

Nomad’s flagship Lightning cable stands out from other models on the market with a design made from kevlar. This extends its lifespan far beyond what your typical rubber or even woven nylon cable can deliver, with more resistant to daily wear and tear, too. There’s a USB-C connection on one end and then Lightning on the other, making it the perfect option for more rugged iPhone 14 setups.

Save on Apple’s Magic Keyboards with numeric keypads from $97

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $97. Now dropping down from the usual $129 price tag, this amounts to 24% in savings while marking the first price cut since all the way back in April. We did see it drop $2 below today’s offer with that spring sale, but this is now the second-best price to date. If you’re more partial to a higher-end experience, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $159. That’s $20 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the best price to date at $1 under our previous mention.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. It has the brand’s latest scissor key switches in tow, making this as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad. There’s a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery – not to mention a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more on the higher-end model.

