Survey shows massive opportunity for AirPods and Apple Watch growth from iPhone buyers

New data from CIRP shows just how big of an opportunity Apple Watch and AirPods have among customers buying new iPhones.

In a survey conducted quarterly between June 2022 and June 2023, CIRP asked people who bought a new iPhone within the past year about what other Apple products they own.

While the results show a healthy amount of crossover, the numbers also show just how much room to grow these products have. In these results, CIRP is specifically focusing on if iPhone buyers also own AirPods, an Apple Watch, both, or neither.

iPhone + Apple Watch

CIRP’s data shows that among iPhone buyers surveyed, one in four are also Apple Watch owners but do not own AirPods. The number of new iPhone buyers surveyed who own Apple Watches climbs to 37% when adding watch owners who also have AirPods.

That’s an impressive showing for a product that requires the iPhone. It also gives you a sense of how big the pool of potential first-time Apple Watch buyers could be.

iPhone + AirPods

AirPods arguably face much more competition in their category than Apple Watch does it its category. According to CIRP’s data, 29% of new iPhone buyers surveyed also own AirPods but do not own Apple Watch. When adding customers who also own Apple Watch, 41% of iPhone buyers surveyed are already AirPods owners.

Again, that number illustrates the whopping success of AirPods as an iPhone accessory. At the same time, it leaves plenty of room for growth as AirPods continue to improve and become available in more affordable price points.

iPhone “Triple Threat”

CIRP frames new iPhone buyers who already own Apple Watch and AirPods as the iPhone Triple Threat. These are Apple’s most loyal customers. According to the data, 12% of new iPhone buyers fall into this category.

We can also draw another conclusion. Apple needs to convince one in three iPhone buyers surveyed to give either accessory product a spin.

Which category do you fall in? iPhone and Apple Watch? iPhone and AirPods? Both or neither? Let us know in the comments.