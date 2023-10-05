CASEKOO Magic Stand Series for iPhone 15 lineup, hands-on video

In the saturated market of phone accessories, CASEKOO stands out with its unique, functional, and high-quality case designs. Hailing from Australia, the company has rapidly gained global brand awareness thanks to its commitment to customer satisfaction and high-quality products. With the launch of their latest offering, the Magic Stand Series for iPhone, CASEKOO aims to check off every box an iPhone case customer would want.

Design and functionality

I am a big fan of products and accessories that can do more than just one thing. So, if an iPhone case can do more than just protect the iPhone, that’s an absolute win. The first thing you notice about the Magic Stand cases is their minimalist design and the comfort in the hand. The rounded-off side railings make the phone extremely comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. CASEKOO does a great job of adding color design to the case while still allowing it to be transparent so the iPhone colors really stand out.

One of the key selling points of these cases is the hidden flip-out Magic Stand. It’s discreet, efficient, and versatile, making it easy to position your phone in either landscape or portrait mode. What I like about the stand is that it is stiff enough to hold its place in multiple angles but smooth enough to quickly clamp down when it is not needed. Moreover, the Magic Stand Series doesn’t compromise on compatibility with MagSafe accessories, offering a seamless experience for those who use MagSafe charging.

Protection and tactility

When it comes to protection, the Magic Stand Series checks all the boxes. CASEKOO employs its exclusive Air Cushioning Technology, offering 360-degree airbag-style protection for your phone. These cases meet military-grade standards for a 3-meter drop, ensuring your phone remains safeguarded from accidents. The case also provides a nice lip of protection for the front display and the rear camera. You can be at peace knowing that your screen is protected from surfaces if placed facedown, and the same goes for the camera array.

CASEKOO decided to go with a more tactile feel when it comes to the buttons on the iPhone. The side button, volume rocker, and now the new mute button all have a very satisfying click to them. It is easy to tell when you are pressing them. Some other cases make these buttons feel mushy, making it hard to tell that you’re pressing them. This is not the case with the CASEKOO cases (excuse the pun). Handling the Magic Stand case offers an entirely new tactile experience.

Pricing and availability

The CASEKOO Magic Stand Series stands out in a crowded market by offering a perfect blend of style and functionality. The design itself is sleek and minimalist with a ton of color options and advanced protective features. The CASEKOO Magic stand is currently available for less than $40 on both Casekoo’s website (with an extra 10% off using code 9to5Mac23) and Amazon. They already have the iPhone 15 line-up cases ready for purchase, so you can have a case ready to go when you get the new iPhone. But they also offer the case for all iPhones down to the iPhone 12!

What do you think? Do you use a case with your iPhone? Do you like an ultra-thin case or a protective case? Would you use the kickstand? Let me know! And if you’re in the market for a new iPhone case, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than CASEKOO’s Magic Stand Series. Highly recommended.