 Skip to main content

All-in on USB-C with iPhone 15? Here’s what to do with old Lightning cables and accessories

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 5 2023 - 9:25 am PT
1 Comment
What should I do with Lightning cables

Upgrade to iPhone 15 and no longer want or need your Lightning cables and other accessories that don’t work with USB-C? Read along for three options that answer the question “what should I do with my Lightning cables?”

If you don’t know what to do with old cables and other accessories, tossing them in the trash might feel easiest.

Fortunately, it’s really easy to recycle or upgrade your old cables so you can keep using them or dispose of them responsibly.

Let’s get into three easy ways to handle your old Lightning cables and accessories.

What should I do with my Lightning cables?

Keep ’em and get an adapter

Depending on your needs or what accessory it is, buying a USB-C to Lightning adapter or two may be useful or ideal to keep using what you’ve got instead of buying new USB-C cables or accessories:

Share with friends or family/donate

There are plenty of folks who still have an iPhone 14 or earlier who could make use of your Lightning cables.

  • Check in with friends or family
  • Ask around at work
  • Donate your Lightning cables to a local thrift store, non-profit, school, etc.

Locations to recycle or donate

  • Apple Stores
    • Apple will accept almost any electronic device from any manufacturer for free recycling but doesn’t offer any in-store credit or discounts for things like cables and adapters
  • Staples
    • Accepts an extensive range of devices for its free recycling program. And Staples gives $5 in-store credit for recycling
  • Best Buy
    • Accepts most electronics, offers in-store discounts for recycling select items
  • Donate to a local thrift store or similar

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
Lightning

Lightning

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12