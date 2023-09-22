 Skip to main content

How to customize and switch iPhone 15 Pro camera focal lengths

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 22 2023 - 12:43 pm PT
1 Comment
iPhone 15 Pro camera focal lengths

One of the new camera capabilities with the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro is the ability to quickly change between focal lengths with the main camera and set your own default. Let’s look at how to customize and switch iPhone 15 Pro camera focal lengths.

The default for the main camera on the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is the 24 mm focal length (1x zoom) but if you prefer, you can set the main camera to default to 28 or 35 mm.

We’ll look first at how to quickly switch focal lengths, then how to customize your setup.

How to switch iPhone 15 Pro camera focal lengths

  1. Open the native Camera app on your iPhone 15 Pro
  2. Tap the 1x button to quickly switch between 24, 28, and 35mm focal lengths (equivalent to 1x, 1.2x, and 1.5x zoom)
  3. You can also press and hold on the 1x zoom button to manually slide between the focal lengths
switch iPhone 15 Pro camera focal lengths

How to customize iPhone 15 Pro focal lengths

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15 Pro
  2. Swipe down and choose Camera
  3. Swipe down again and tap Main Camera
  4. Now you can choose 24, 28, or 35 mm as your default main camera lens
  5. You can also toggle off 28 or 35 mm focal lengths if you prefer not to have those as quick tap options

Here’s how it looks to customize iPhone 15 Pro camera focal lengths:

customize iPhone 15 Pro camera focal lengths

What do you think about the new quick focal options? Which are you going to set as your default? Share your thoughts in the comments!

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12