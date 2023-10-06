Apple Watch Double Tap, Apple/Google search deal trial, iPhone 15 overheating resolved

Benjamin and Chance go hands-on with Apple Watch Double Tap and all the changes in the latest iOS 17.1 beta, wrap up the iPhone 15 #overheatinggate fiasco, dive deep into the ongoing Google trial that is revealing all sorts of details about the Apple search deal, and discuss why Formula 1 is a good target for Apple’s sports streaming ambitions.

