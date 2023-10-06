Apple Watch Double Tap, Apple/Google search deal trial, iPhone 15 overheating resolved

Benjamin and Chance go hands-on with Apple Watch Double Tap and all the changes in the latest iOS 17.1 beta, wrap up the iPhone 15 #overheatinggate fiasco, dive deep into the ongoing Google trial that is revealing all sorts of details about the Apple search deal, and discuss why Formula 1 is a good target for Apple’s sports streaming ambitions.
Sponsored by Hello Fresh: America’s #1 Meal Kit. Go to hellofresh.com/50happyhour and use code 50hapyhour for 50% off plus 15% off for the next two months.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Sponsored by Urban Armor Gear: Elevated Rugged Tech Protection. Elevate Your iPhone 15 Protection with UAG’s Latest Rugged Cases. Enter to win an iPhone 15 from UAG and 9to5Mac.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Apple says a software update is on the way to fix iPhone 15 overheating problems
- Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 with fix for iPhone 15 overheating issues
- Does iOS 17.0.3 slow down iPhone 15 Pro to prevent overheating?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max back glass cracks within seconds in new durability test [Video]
- Does the iPhone 15 Pro Max bend and crack easily? Consumer Reports says no
- Bloomberg: Apple held talks with Microsoft about acquiring Bing in 2020
- Apple pondered replacing Google with DuckDuckGo as default search engine in Safari private browsing mode
- Apple has a next-gen search engine called Pegasus, but don’t expect a Google Search competitor yet
- Eddy Cue defends Google search deal despite privacy concerns: ‘The iPhone is a much more private device’ than Android
- Apple Watch Series 9 Double Tap feature now available in watchOS 10.1 beta
- iOS 17.1 finally lets you pick the album to use for the Photo Shuffle lock screen
- Report: Apple considers huge bid for global Formula 1 streaming rights
- Writers strike finally over, streamers agree to bonus payout for most popular shows
- Netflix price increase coming when ongoing actors strike ends
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments