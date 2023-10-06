Having Wi-Fi issues with your iPhone on iOS 17? You’re not alone

Every year, when Apple releases a major new version of iOS 17 (and a new iPhone), users end up finding some weird bugs that are usually fixed with software updates. Following reports of overheating issues with the iPhone 15 Pro, some users are now having issues with Wi-Fi on iOS 17, especially with iPhone 15 models.

Wi-Fi issues affecting iPhones

Some 9to5Mac readers have told us that they’ve been experiencing Wi-Fi issues since upgrading to iPhone 15 or iOS 17. According to reader David Chen, apps are unable to load content, or the connection feels super slow. 9to5Mac reader and app developer Willian Max also told us that he has noticed unusual slowness when his iPhone 15 Pro Max is connected to Wi-Fi.

Personally, I’ve been noticing the same issues with my iPhone. Despite being connected to Wi-Fi, my iPhone simply stops loading content in apps like Threads, TikTok, or even Safari. Sometimes, the issue disappears after a few minutes. In some situations, I have to manually disconnect and reconnect the Wi-Fi on my iPhone to get it working again.

At first, I thought the issues were related to my network, but then I noticed that it was only happening with my iPhone 15 Pro Max and M2 iPad Pro (both running the latest version of iOS). When the Wi-Fi stops working on my iPhone, I can still browse the web on the same network using my Mac.

A search on the internet has turned up more users reporting similar problems, most of them with the new iPhones. A user on the Apple Community forums said that the Wi-Fi periodically disconnects on their iPhone 15 Pro but works fine with every other device. On X, a user said that “pages load very slowly” when his iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi.

Anyone of you got an iPhone 15 Pro? Wondering if it's just me but the wifi connectivity is a joke most of the time!? I've returned to Apple from Samsung but I'm not amused right now … — ganweaving.bsky.social (@GanWeaving) September 29, 2023

There are also similar reports on Reddit. One user claims that adjusting the Wi-Fi channel range to 20 MHz, 40 MHz, or 80 MHz solved the problems. “I’m connected but from time to time my iPhone won’t get any data, so I put it in flight mode and off again and it works again,” another user said in the same post.

Users are waiting for a fix

We still don’t know if this is a widespread issue or if it’s only affecting a small number of users. 9to5Mac asked Apple for a comment, but the company has yet to acknowledge or deny that there are Wi-Fi issues affecting iPhone users. Hopefully, these problems are caused by a software bug that can be fixed with an iOS update.

How is Wi-Fi working on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 17? Let us know in the comments section below.