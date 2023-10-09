Ridley Scott will release 4-hour cut of Napoleon movie on Apple TV+

Apple original film Napoleon hits cinemas in November, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. Director Ridley Scott has told Total Film Magazine that he is also working on an extended cut of the film, which will stream on Apple TV+.

The director’s cut currently clocks in at more than four hours, compared to the 2hr38m runtime of the theatrical version. Clearly, Scott is taking full advantage of the freedom of streaming compared to the constraints of theatrical distribution.

Napoleon tells the story of the ruler’s rise and fall, and the influence of his relationship with Josephine. The film features depictions of six epic battles — spanning cannonfire, horseback, and infantry — showcasing Napoleon’s superb warfare strategy. Ridley Scott previously mentioned that an extended cut would allow him to show more of Josephine’s life before meeting Napoleon.

Presumably, Apple TV+ will stream both the theatrical cut and the director’s cut, allowing viewers to choose how long they want to be immersed in the world of Napoleon Bonaparte. This would be the first time Apple TV+ service has offered multiple versions of the same title on its platform.

Napoleon is Apple’s second film to get a wide theatrical release before streaming on Apple TV+, as part of a new strategy that will see the company invest $1 billion annually on blockbusters. The first is Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be released in cinemas worldwide from October 20. Napoleon’s theatrical release date is set for November 22.

The company has not yet announced exactly when these films will be available on Apple TV+, but they will likely land on the service a couple months after their theatrical premiere.