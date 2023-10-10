Today we’re tracking new all-time lows on three recent releases from Apple. The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 is landing at its lowest price thanks to a $50 discount, which is joined by the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 at $189. Not to mention, Beats Studio Pro headphones at an impressive $180 sale price. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 lands at new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the all-new Apple Watch Ultra 2. This just-revealed wearable only began shipping a few weeks ago, and is now dropping down to $749 shipped. Typically fetching $799, this $50 discount is a new all-time low. It’s $25 under the previous all-time low and only the third discount, too. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Save $60 on Apple’s all-new USB-C AirPods Pro 2

Setting the pace for all of the other deals slated to go live this week during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, the retailer now offers the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 for $189. These are down from the usual $249 going rate and marking only the third discount we’ve seen. Having just launched last month, this is also a new all-time low at $60 off. This is $11 under our previous mention. With these being under a month old, today’s offer is as rare as they come for an all-new release from Apple. The discount is also matched at Best Buy, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over in our coverage, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

Beats Studio Pro headphones hit $180

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of offers on the latest Beats headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the all-new Beats Studio Pro at $179.99. Down from $350, you’re looking at $170 in savings and a new all-time low. This is only the third discount to date, while also beating our previous Amazon discount by an extra $70. Our hands-on review walks you through what to expect, and we break down the whole sale below the fold.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking.

