 Skip to main content

Roborock joins Prime Big Deal Days with best deals on robot vacuums

Avatar for Sponsored Post  | Oct 10 2023 - 4:54 pm PT
0 Comments
Roborock's smart robot vacuums

Are you tired of spending endless hours cleaning your home? Well, say goodbye to those cleaning hassles. Roborock is here to revolutionize your cleaning game and simplify your life. The company has some of the best robot vacuums on the market. If you’re looking for a new robot vacuum or mop, Roborock has some great deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Roborock’s smart vacuums: save up to $370

Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra has cutting-edge technologies for a robot vacuum cleaner. Beyond cleaning your home, it boasts a self-sufficient design with a docking system that not only empties the vacuum’s bin but also refills the mop tank, cleans its brushes, and even dries itself. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, this robot is available at a great offer.

From October 10 to 15, you can find the Roborock S7 Max Ultra on Amazon for just $999.99, which is a generous $300 discount from its original price of $1,299.99.

More options with discounts

Roborock has a variety of options to suit different needs. For instance, the Roborock Q Revo is suitable for those looking for an all-in-one model at an even more affordable price. For the next five days, you can buy it for just $699.99, down from $899.99.

There’s also Roborock Dyad Pro, designed for effortless cleaning of both wet and dry messes thanks to the DyadPower technology. Its price dropped from $449.99 to $349.99. Another good option is the Roborock S7, which features LiDAR navigation for precise mapping and sonic mopping technology. All this is marked down from $649.99 to $359.99 – that’s a 45% discount.

Here are some other great deals for those looking for the best robot vacuum and mop on the market:

Roborock

Discount on the latest products

If having the latest and greatest products is what you want, the Roborock S8 and S8+ vacuum and mop robots are also discounted during October Prime Day. They’re the same robot, but the S8+ comes with a smart docking station that stores up to seven weeks of dirt and dust for better convenience.

While the Roborock S8 is on sale for $599.99 (down from its original price of $749.99), the S8+ is down from $999.99 to $799.99.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to buy a new Roborock. Check out more details about Roborock on Facebook here, and follow Roborock on X here and on Instagram here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Sponsored Post Sponsored Post

Past sponsors:
-Microsoft
-LG Display
-Speck

More info: https://9to5mac.com/partners/