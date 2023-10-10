Are you tired of spending endless hours cleaning your home? Well, say goodbye to those cleaning hassles. Roborock is here to revolutionize your cleaning game and simplify your life. The company has some of the best robot vacuums on the market. If you’re looking for a new robot vacuum or mop, Roborock has some great deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Roborock’s smart vacuums: save up to $370

Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra has cutting-edge technologies for a robot vacuum cleaner. Beyond cleaning your home, it boasts a self-sufficient design with a docking system that not only empties the vacuum’s bin but also refills the mop tank, cleans its brushes, and even dries itself. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, this robot is available at a great offer.

From October 10 to 15, you can find the Roborock S7 Max Ultra on Amazon for just $999.99, which is a generous $300 discount from its original price of $1,299.99.

More options with discounts

Roborock has a variety of options to suit different needs. For instance, the Roborock Q Revo is suitable for those looking for an all-in-one model at an even more affordable price. For the next five days, you can buy it for just $699.99, down from $899.99.

There’s also Roborock Dyad Pro, designed for effortless cleaning of both wet and dry messes thanks to the DyadPower technology. Its price dropped from $449.99 to $349.99. Another good option is the Roborock S7, which features LiDAR navigation for precise mapping and sonic mopping technology. All this is marked down from $649.99 to $359.99 – that’s a 45% discount.

Here are some other great deals for those looking for the best robot vacuum and mop on the market:

Discount on the latest products

If having the latest and greatest products is what you want, the Roborock S8 and S8+ vacuum and mop robots are also discounted during October Prime Day. They’re the same robot, but the S8+ comes with a smart docking station that stores up to seven weeks of dirt and dust for better convenience.

While the Roborock S8 is on sale for $599.99 (down from its original price of $749.99), the S8+ is down from $999.99 to $799.99.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to buy a new Roborock. Check out more details about Roborock on Facebook here, and follow Roborock on X here and on Instagram here.