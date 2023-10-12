For All Mankind embarks on asteroid mining gold rush in season 4 official trailer

The Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind is back next month, and the first official trailer for the fourth season just dropped. Apple previously released a teaser video of sorts in the form of a mock recruitment video.

A major part of the premise of the fourth season revolves around capturing and mining an asteroid in space. For All Mankind is as much a drama as it is a sci-fi series, of course, so the storyline of past seasons continues as well.

Apple has premiered the first episode of the fourth season in a special preview for New York Comic Con attendees. That episode comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, November 10. New episodes of the 10-episode season will be released weekly through January 12, 2024.

The first official trailer shows an aging Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) alongside fellow series original Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) on a developed Mars base. The troubled Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) also continues her story in season four.

Newer cast members Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña are also back for season four. Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova will portray new characters in the series.

Catch up on the first three seasons of For All Mankind now on Apple TV+.

P.S.

We’ll have more to say on season four closer to the premiere on Apple TV+. In the meantime, I’ll just note the casting magic that made Marv, one of the bad guys from Home Alone, into the new head of NASA. Stern’s performance in For All Mankind season four is one of my favorites.