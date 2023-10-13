New Apple Maps experience comes to Denmark and Greece

The new Apple Maps experience – which include more detail, better navigation, and Look Around – has today launched in two new countries, Denmark and Greece. This brings the total number of countries covered to 35.

Apple Maps expert Justin O’Beirne notes that this is the 20th expansion of the new mapping data, which the company built from scratch …

Apple announced the update in a press release.

Now it’s easier and more fun to map out trips and excursions, thanks to more accurate navigation, detailed bicycle directions, detailed views of roads, buildings, parks and airports as well as three-dimensional sights […] Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, said: “The Maps app has been rebuilt from the ground up with better navigation, more detail, more accurate location information, and great features that only Apple can offer, such as Look Around, natural language directions, and more. Now it’s easier than ever for users to find their favorite places and get from A to B.”

One of the key navigational improvements is the use of much more human-like directions. Instead of something like “In 300 feet, turn left” the new guidance uses natural language, referencing landmarks, e.g., “Turn left at the next traffic lights.”

Cycle routing is also improved, key in Denmark especially, where cycling is a very popular form of transport.

Users in Denmark now get detailed, step-by-step directions by bicycle with routes along cycle paths and cycle-friendly roads. It is even possible to choose cycling as your preferred form of transport. With bicycle directions in Maps, users can see a preview of the climb on a route, as well as whether the route includes roads with a lot of traffic, so that they can best avoid steep hills or heavily traveled roads. They can also see information about the increase in real time, search for e.g. public toilets or bicycle workshops along the route and see a route map or a list of turns, all while following turn-by-turn directions.

Pedestrians get AR guidance.

Pedestrian guidance in augmented reality can help users find their way in unfamiliar areas. Users simply hold up their iPhone to scan the surrounding buildings, and the Maps app provides easy-to-follow directions displayed with real-world imagery.

O’Beirne says that as of this latest expansion, the new Apple Maps experience is now available in 35 countries.

After five years of expansions, Apple’s new map data now covers 20.3% of Earth’s land area and 11.8% of the global population (i.e., 940 million people worldwide) across thirty-five countries.