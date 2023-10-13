 Skip to main content

Poll: Is your iPhone 15 Pro still overheating after the iOS 17.0.3 update?

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Oct 13 2023 - 4:13 pm PT
7 Comments
Every year, when Apple launches a new iPhone, there are always reports of some issues. This year, a number of users have been complaining about the iPhone 15 Pro overheating. While some believed that there was a design flaw in the new iPhones, Apple acknowledged that there was a bug causing these problems and released the iOS 17.0.3 update to fix them. Now, we want to know if your iPhone 15 Pro is still overheating after the update.

To recap, numerous complaints have surfaced from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users regarding excessive heat in these new devices, even during relatively simple tasks such as web browsing. Initially, Apple attributed this temperature increase to a normal software-related condition.

The company argued that it was within the normal operating parameters for iPhones to experience elevated temperatures when performing initial setup, restoring from a backup, charging wirelessly, or running demanding graphics- and processor-intensive apps.

However, the company later acknowledged that a software glitch in iOS 17 was responsible for the unusually high temperatures in iPhone 15 models. With the release of iOS 17.0.3 earlier this month, Apple claimed to have fixed an issue that “may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

It’s still unclear what exactly was causing these overheating issues and what Apple has changed with this software update. However, one thing we do know for sure is that iOS 17.0.3 doesn’t affect the iPhone 15 Pro’s performance, contrary to what some people were expecting.

iOS 17.0.3 update: Has it fixed the issues for you?

Now that iOS 17.0.3 has been available for some time, we want to know if our readers are still noticing overheating issues with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, specifically. Recent tests using thermal imaging have shown that the iPhone is indeed getting less hot after the update.

However, there are still users complaining that the iPhone 15 Pro gets hotter than its predecessors. Personally, I still feel that my iPhone 15 Pro Max gets noticeably hotter than my iPhone 14 Pro Max when I’m using the camera or when it’s on the charger.

But what about you? Let us know in the poll and also in the comments section below.

