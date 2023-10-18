The first discount this fall is now live on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $200 off. We’re also tracking a rare offer on the original Sonos Move that takes $100 off to join these iPhone 15-ready Anker MagGo MagSafe power banks from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799. It normally sells for $1,999 and is now dropping by $200 after last week’s fall Prime Day sale came and went without a discount. Now it’s down to the third-best price we’ve seen, clocking in at within $100 of the low from the end of summer. But if you missed that 1-day discount, now’s your chance to save for the first time in over a month.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Sonos Move clearance takes $100 off

Sonos is now clearing out the original Sonos Move Portable AirPlay 2 Speaker. It’s now on sale for one of the first times this year, dropping down to $299. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and matching the 2023 low. We last saw a price cut back in July, with today’s offer even undercutting the refurbished listing by an extra $20. But most importantly, this is the first discount we’ve seen since the new second-generation model was revealed.

Sonos Move is the company’s original portable smart speaker that on top of delivering all of the usual Sonos perks, can also go just about anywhere. There’s a battery-powered design with 11 hours of battery life packed into an IP56 water-resistant build. It has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for integrating with your smartphone or whole Sonos setup, which also yields AirPlay 2 support, Automatic Trueplay tuning, and voice control.

Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power banks complement iPhone 15

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Power Bank for $22.09 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It drops from the usual $32 going rate, saving you $10 and marking the second-best discount we’ve seen so far. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, too, and arrives as one of the first chances to save on all five of the different colorways.

Also getting in on the savings, the Anker MagGo PowerCore MagSafe Power Bank is also marked down. Courtesy of Amazon much the same as the lead deal, the usual $45 price tag is now down to $38.24 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is still one of the first price cuts so far and at 15% off, clocks in at within $2 of the all-time low. You’ll find much of the same budget-friendly approach as the 5K counterpart, just with twice the battery capacity.

