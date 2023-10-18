Apple releases second AirPods Pro firmware update since adding features in iOS 17

Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro. The update likely includes additional bug fixes and improvements to the wireless earbuds and their charging case.

The newest AirPods Pro firmware has build version 6A305. That’s up from build version 6A303 released last week, which also focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. The prior release also synced AirPods Pro with Lightning and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging to the same firmware version.

Updating AirPods firmware isn’t as straightforward as installing the latest iOS software. The process happens in the background when AirPods are connected over Bluetooth.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Apple has not released new firmware updates for other AirPods hardware. Find the latest firmware version for each model below:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6A305

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6A305

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A300

AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation): 6A300

AirPods Max: 6A300

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

