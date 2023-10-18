 Skip to main content

Apple releases second AirPods Pro firmware update since adding features in iOS 17

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 18 2023 - 11:19 am PT
0 Comments
USB-C AirPods

Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro. The update likely includes additional bug fixes and improvements to the wireless earbuds and their charging case.

The newest AirPods Pro firmware has build version 6A305. That’s up from build version 6A303 released last week, which also focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. The prior release also synced AirPods Pro with Lightning and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging to the same firmware version.

Updating AirPods firmware isn’t as straightforward as installing the latest iOS software. The process happens in the background when AirPods are connected over Bluetooth.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices
  • Tap the “i” next to them
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Apple has not released new firmware updates for other AirPods hardware. Find the latest firmware version for each model below:

  • AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6A305
  • AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6A305
  • AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A300
  • AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation): 6A300
  • AirPods Max: 6A300
  • AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.