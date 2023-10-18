Tim Cook meets with China commerce minister amid reports of disappointing iPhone 15 sales

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in China this week, visiting Apple Stores, touring Apple supply chain partners, and meeting with government officials. Amid reports that iPhone 15 sales are off to a slower start than the iPhone 14, Cook met with China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao and discussed a “win-win development” for the two parties.

As reported by Bloomberg, Cook met with Wang in Beijing on Wednesday. In a statement from the Chinese ministry, officials said Cook and Wang “exchanged views on Apple’s development in China” and discussed ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

Wang Wentao said that China will firmly promote high-level opening up, continue to expand market access, and is committed to creating a market-oriented, legal and international business environment. Multinational companies, including Apple, are welcome to share dividends in the Chinese market and achieve win-win development.

According to the Chinese government’s release, Cook touted Apple’s 30-year history in China and the need for China and the United States to maintain a healthy relationship.

Cook said that Apple cherishes the achievements made in 30 years of development in China, supports the governments of the United States and China to strengthen communication and dialogue, maintain and develop stable bilateral economic and trade relations, and create a good environment for practical cooperation between the two enterprises.

Cook’s visit to China comes amid reports that the iPhone 15 is selling noticeably worse than the iPhone 14 so far. The meeting also follows China’s decision to ban government officials from using iPhones for work purposes, citing security concerns.

Apple is also facing increased competition in the Chinese smartphone market due to the successful launch of Huawei’s new Mate 60 flagship lineup.

Vision Pro visit

Also while in China, Cook paid a visit to one of Apple’s increasingly vital supply chain partners Luxshare. In a post on his Weibo account, Cook praised Apple’s relationship with Luxshare over the last decade:

We have been partnering with Luxshare-ICT for more than a decade, and they are now making some of our most advanced products including the carbon neutral Apple Watch lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. And they will become carbon neutral for their Apple production by 2030. Thank you Grace and team for sharing our commitment to protecting the planet

Notably, Luxshare will also be Apple’s assembly partner for the Vision Pro headset, which is slated to go on sale sometime in early 2024. Apple also works with Luxshare on AirPods and certain MacBook models.

