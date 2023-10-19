Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air now down to $929, headlining all of today’s best deals. It comes joined by some lower prices on Apple’s Magic Keyboards with numeric keypads – including the Touch ID model – now starting from $96. Plus, the markdowns we tracked earlier in the week on Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone MagSafe cases have dropped even lower starting at $38. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air now down to $929

The second-best price to date is now live on Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Now available courtesy of B&H, the savings now drop the MacBook down to $929 shipped. It’s saving you $170 from the usual $1,099 price tag in order to land as the best price in over a month. We didn’t see a markdown last week for fall Prime Day, and now today’s discount arrives to come within $30 of the all-time low. All four different colorways are also getting in on the savings today, too.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Save on Apple’s Magic Keyboards with numeric keypads

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $95. Now dropping down from the usual $129 price tag, this amounts to 27% in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention from the start of the month, and only the third discount of the year. If you’re more partial to a higher-end experience, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $159. That’s $20 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the best price to date at $1 under our previous mention.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. It has the brand’s latest scissor key switches in tow, making this as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad. There’s a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery – not to mention a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more on the higher-end model.

Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone MagSafe cases on sale

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Silicone Cases. These are some of the very first chances to save already, and now now falling lower than before in several styles starting at $38. Pricing drops from the usual $49 going rate, saving $5 on a series of covers for Apple’s latest smartphones. These are only the second price cuts so far and are below the $47 launch deals that were live last month.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

iPhone 15 cases on sale from under $39

iPhone 15 Plus cases on sale from under $39

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

