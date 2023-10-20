People with CarPlay are mostly just listening to AM/FM radio

We talk a lot about CarPlay, but new data suggests that what a lot of people do most often in their car is listen to AM/FM radio. Yes, it’s 2023, and you might think AM/FM radio is on the way out, but new data show that to not be the case for a lot of people…

The data comes from the folks at Edison Research, who surveyed people 13 and older on how they spend their time listening in the car. The results are broken down into two categories: the results from people who don’t have Android Auto or CarPlay and those who do.

People who have neither CarPlay or Android Auto:

67% of time spent listening to AM/FM radio

9% of time spent listening to streaming services like Apple Music

12% of time spent listening to SiriusXM

4% of time spent listening to podcasts

8% of time spent listening to “other”

People with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

46% of time spent listening to AM/FM radio

18% of time spent listening to streaming services like Apple Music

19% of time spent listening to SiriusXM

7% of time spent listening to podcasts

10% of time spent listening to “other”

According to the data, people who have CarPlay or Android Auto spend around twice as much time listening to streaming music in their cars than those who don’t. Still, the sheer amount of time that people spend listening to AM/FM radio in their cars amazes me. I don’t think I even know how to listen to the radio in my car.

How does your in-car audio listening time break down? Let us know in the comments.