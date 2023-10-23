New Apple Store opening in China next month, with exclusive wallpapers to celebrate

Apple is set to open its first new Apple Store in three months in November. As reported by Michael Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter, Apple MixC Wenzhou will open on November 4 as the company’s 46th retail store in mainland China.

Apple has released a set of iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpapers to celebrate the opening, as well as a custom Apple Watch face. Steeber has some details on the design of this artwork:

The special Apple logo decorating the wallpapers and the temporary fabric mural covering the store both celebrate the art of 蓝夹缬 (roughly translated: “blue clip valerian”), an ancient textile printing technique cultivated in Wenzhou.

Apple MixC Wenzhou will open on November 4 at 10 a.m. local time. It represents the fourth Apple Store in the Zhejiang province and the first in the city of Wenzhou. More details, including the image below, were also shared on Weibo today.