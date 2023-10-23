 Skip to main content

Tinder Matchmaker lets family and friends recommend your next date – for some reason

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 23 2023 - 5:31 am PT
2 Comments
Tinder Matchmaker screenshots

If you’ve ever thought that you’d love to get your grandmother’s advice on your next hookup, then Tinder Matchmaker has you covered …

The Verge reports on the latest feature.

Tinder’s new Matchmaker feature lets users invite their loved ones, regardless of whether they have a Tinder profile or not, to view and recommend potential matches, essentially integrating a “friend test” into the dating app […]

Users can start a Matchmaker session either directly from a profile card, or within the app settings — creating a link that can be shared with up to 15 friends or family members. Participating loved ones (or ‘matchmakers’) then have 24 hours to recommend profiles before the session expires. 

I have questions …

But if this sounds like a good idea to you – and I guess it must to somebody, to have made it through a focus group or two – then it’s available today in the US, UK, Canada, and a dozen other countries.

Thankfully, your auntie Mabel can’t actually arrange a date for you.

Once the Matchmaker session expires, the Tinder user can then review which potential dating candidates their loved ones have suggested. Profiles liked by the matchmakers will be marked as a “recommendation” but the Tinder user who invited them still has the final say on who to officially ‘like’ in the app. 

If your family and friends don’t seem the ideal screening panel, you can always pay $500 per month for Tinder to do the shortlisting for you …

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Tinder

Tinder

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor