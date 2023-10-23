If you’ve ever thought that you’d love to get your grandmother’s advice on your next hookup, then Tinder Matchmaker has you covered …

The Verge reports on the latest feature.

Tinder’s new Matchmaker feature lets users invite their loved ones, regardless of whether they have a Tinder profile or not, to view and recommend potential matches, essentially integrating a “friend test” into the dating app […] Users can start a Matchmaker session either directly from a profile card, or within the app settings — creating a link that can be shared with up to 15 friends or family members. Participating loved ones (or ‘matchmakers’) then have 24 hours to recommend profiles before the session expires.

I have questions …

But if this sounds like a good idea to you – and I guess it must to somebody, to have made it through a focus group or two – then it’s available today in the US, UK, Canada, and a dozen other countries.

Thankfully, your auntie Mabel can’t actually arrange a date for you.

Once the Matchmaker session expires, the Tinder user can then review which potential dating candidates their loved ones have suggested. Profiles liked by the matchmakers will be marked as a “recommendation” but the Tinder user who invited them still has the final say on who to officially ‘like’ in the app.

If your family and friends don’t seem the ideal screening panel, you can always pay $500 per month for Tinder to do the shortlisting for you …