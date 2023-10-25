Apple TV+, Arcade, and News+ subscription price increases from today

Apple has today increased the price of Apple TV+ to $9.99 per month, up from the previous $6.99 price. Apple Arcade has gone up from $4.99 to $6.99, and the News+ monthly price has been upped to $12.99.

The Apple One bundle price has also been increased to reflect the increases in the constituent services. The Apple One Individual bundle is now priced at $19.95/mo, Apple One Family costs $25.95/mo, and Premier costs $37.95/mo.

Apple One Individual used to cost $16.95, so the increase on the bundle is less than the cumulative increase of Arcade and TV+, but it still represents a hefty increase for consumers.

Along with the monthly price adjustments above, the annual subscription option for Apple TV+ has increased from $69 per year to $99 per year.

This is the first time Arcade and News+ price has been adjusted since their launch in 2019.

But for Apple TV+, this is the second price bump in two years. The service launched at $4.99/mo in November 2019, rose to $6.99/mo last October, and today’s 40% jump now pits TV+ squarely against its premium video competitors, with a $9.99/mo price point.

The price of iCloud, Apple Music and Fitness+ remains the same (for now).

In a press statement, Apple said it is focused on delivering the best experiences possible by continuously adding “high-quality entertainment, content and innovative features to our services”:

The subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One will increase in the US and select international markets beginning today. Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date. We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services. Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Apple Arcade continues to offer players unlimited access to hundreds of incredibly fun games — nearly tripling the titles available when the service first debuted in 2019 — with exciting new games and updates added monthly. Since launching, Apple News+ has added more than 100 top newspapers and magazines to include a total of over 450 publications, a catalog of narrated audio articles from News+ publishers, local news collections in over 20 cities and regions, and a daily crossword and mini crossword puzzle.

Prices are rising in the United States and select international regions, including the United Kingdom and parts of Europe.

The price increases go into effect today for new subscribers. The price for current subscribers will increase in 30 days time, starting with their next renewal period after that date.