Apple’s ‘Scary fast’ Mac event livestream placeholder appears on YouTube

Oct 25 2023 - 7:48 am PT
We’re five days away from Apple’s October “Scary fast’ Mac event and the company has pushed the placeholder for the livestream on its YouTube channel. Follow along for how to set up a notification for the event.

Apple’s fall event this year is fully virtual with all eyes on the company unveiling its latest and greatest Macs.

Watch the “Scary fast” Apple Mac event on YouTube

Now just after sending out invites and sharing a fun Easter egg on its Events landing page, Apple has published the livestream placeholder on its YouTube channel.

  • If you open the video below in the YouTube app or on the web, you can click the “Notify me” button to get an alert before the event starts
  • Notably, Apple has switched up the start time for this event with it kicking off at 5 pm PT on October 30
Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

