A splash of color sure can make a boring tech product feel more fun

The most boring tech product can easily be transformed into something delightful. All it takes is a splash of color. Buying an iPhone is more interesting when color is a factor. Color is also a big part of what makes iMacs fun. That’s not to say that white or black tech products can’t be fun — when used sparingly. It’s just that there are way more colors available to make something as basic as an iPhone charger more friendly.

Take this Belkin 2-in-1 wireless charger for example. There’s nothing that especially stands out about it. It’s a pad-style charger with 15W MagSafe and 5W Qi charging. Considering that MagSafe has been around for three years now, there’s nothing to jumps out about this charger to me.

Except it absolutely did jump out to me. Why? The whole thing is covered in orange! That’s just fun, and that’s the point. From the product description:

Constructed with a new color matched MagSafe module to make up its modern, monochrome design. This wireless charging pad’s design ethos is inspired by the beauty and functionality of great architecture.

Monochrome. Like nano chromatic, the Apple phrase used to describe a memorable line of colorful iPod nanos over a decade ago. It still works.

And look, I’m not excited enough by a phone charger that I would call it an object of beauty, but you have to admit that it pops.

Color doesn’t have to be as bold to stand out either. The other color of this MagSafe pad is sand. Its color is understated but interesting. It would still stand out if you threw it in a box of phone chargers. Not sold on tech with personality? It comes in black or white too.

There are probably limits to how much color is right for a tech product. Personally, I liked the idea of the red Vizio TV, but all TVs probably shouldn’t be red. But, you know, they make for great special editions. I mean, look, a red Canon printer!

Apple certainly knows the value of deploying color in tech products. Still, there just has to be serious appetite for fun colors in MacBooks and AirPods, right? Until then, bravo to all the designers who boldly push forth color in an area where there otherwise would be none.