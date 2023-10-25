Hands-on: Must have iPhone 15 & 15 Pro accessories [Video]

We’ve had our shiny new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro phones for about a month now, and we have seen a slew of new accessories released. The combination of MagSafe and the new USB-C port has opened the door to some new accessory categories. So, I created a nice roundup of my 15 favorite accessories for the iPhone 15 lineup. Let’s get into it.

I will briefly highlight 4 of the 15 accessories in this post, but the video below features all 15 accessories and shows them in action, as well!

https://youtu.be/RnWvQVKmVqM

Battery & charging accessories

This was one of the more surprising accessories on the list. As the creative name mentions, this is a MagSafe battery bank that has a 10,000 mAh capacity, which is more than enough to charge your 15 Pro Max two times over. With MagSafe, it will charge your iPhone wirelessly at 7.5 W. It does have a USB-C cable (that is not removable) coming out from the bottom, supporting fast charging at up to 30 W. Plus, it also has an additional USB-C out that supports up to 15 W of charge.

For the capacity, the form factor is actually great. It has a soft-touch rubber finish and isn’t nearly as thick as you would think. The battery charges my iPhone with almost no excess heat, and the included cable acts as a grip loop to ensure your iPhone does not slip out. It comes in four different colors, and for less than $50, you really cannot go wrong.

I have been a user of Kuxiu products for a while now, and it’s hard to beat the brand’s price-to-performance offerings. The X55 is no different. For less than $40, you get an ultra-portable and versatile 3-in-1 charger. Not only that, but it also includes a 20 W power brick and a hard shell carrying case in the packaging. $1800 phones don’t even include that! It has three different modes – you can lay it flat, stand it up to be a power station, or completely fold it up and have just one exposed charger. It can charge an iPhone at 7.5 W, AirPods at 5 W, and an Apple Watch at 2.5 W. This is the charger I bring with me on any trip to ensure I have all of my iDevices charged up.

MagSafe accessories

I recently wrote about Aulumu and all of its products here, but I wanted to showcase its wallet stand in this video. A few things set this apart from any other MagSafe wallets, and they have to do with attention to detail. First off, the hinge that holds it all in place is extremely strong and can hold open or closed at any angle from 0 to 180º. It also allows you to have your phone in three different orientations: portrait, landscape, and TV mode. The magnets used in this wallet are exceptionally strong, and you will never have an issue with it just falling off. Lastly, Aulumu added a small rigid lip that slightly covers your cards. This is because wallets like this tend to stretch over time, allowing cards to possibly slip out; this little lip makes sure that doesn’t happen.

It is rated for up to three cards, and I have been able to fit four nonmetallic cards. It also has a nice window on the inside of the wallet to be able to showcase your ID or any other card you wish to show off!

Now this is one of the more unique accessories I have used. Moft is known for making its origami-style accessories for Apple products. Its new Snap Movas Tripod fits that same quality and function that Moft has always been known for. It attaches to your iPhone via MagSafe and then magically unfolds into a mini tripod. It elevates your iPhone off a surface by about 6 inches and allows you to move it around at different angles. This is also a great accessory if you need a mount for your iPhone and want to use it as a webcam. It still amazes me just how structurally sound this product is!

The other accessories

Below is the list of the other accessories mentioned in the video. If you want a more in-depth view of these awesome accessories, be sure to watch the video here.

Wrap-up

As I mentioned, the inclusion of the new USB-C port for the iPhone 15 series will allow accessory makers to begin to innovate as time goes on. I can see someone making an iPhone case that has a built-in hub or perhaps a docking station that allows you to treat your iPhone as a game console. I can also foresee cases with built-in SSDs for ProRes video recording. The sky is the limit now that we are not limited by that slow Lightning port.

What do you think? Is there an accessory that you cannot live without? Which of the accessories mentioned above caught your eye? Let me know in the comments below!