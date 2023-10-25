 Skip to main content

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is now available with Music update, warranty status feature, and 2 bug fixes

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 25 2023 - 10:14 am PT
macOS Sonoma 14.1

After a few weeks of beta testing with users, Apple has officially released macOS Sonoma 14.1 for all Mac users. The update brings changes to the Music app and warranty information in System Settings. It also address two bugs dealing with Location Services and encrypted external drives.

To recap, macOS Sonoma 14.0 was released around this time last month. Flagship features include interactive desktop widgets, Game Mode, tvOS-style screensavers/wallpapers, and much more.

Release notes

Here are the release notes for macOS Sonoma 14.1:

This update provides enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac including:

  • Favorites expanded in Music to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library
  • Apple warranty status for Mac, AirPods, and Beats headphones and earbuds are available in System Settings
  • Fixes an issue where the System Services settings within Location Services may reset
  • Fixes an issue that may prevent encrypted external drives from mounting

Compatible Macs

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is compatible with these Macs:

  • iMac 2019 and later
  • iMac Pro
  • MacBook Air 2018 and later
  • MacBook Pro 2018 and later
  • Mac Pro 2019 and later
  • Mac Studio
  • Mac mini 2018 and later
