macOS Sonoma 14.1 is now available with Music update, warranty status feature, and 2 bug fixes

After a few weeks of beta testing with users, Apple has officially released macOS Sonoma 14.1 for all Mac users. The update brings changes to the Music app and warranty information in System Settings. It also address two bugs dealing with Location Services and encrypted external drives.

To recap, macOS Sonoma 14.0 was released around this time last month. Flagship features include interactive desktop widgets, Game Mode, tvOS-style screensavers/wallpapers, and much more.

Release notes

Here are the release notes for macOS Sonoma 14.1:

This update provides enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac including:

Favorites expanded in Music to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

Apple warranty status for Mac, AirPods, and Beats headphones and earbuds are available in System Settings

Fixes an issue where the System Services settings within Location Services may reset

Fixes an issue that may prevent encrypted external drives from mounting

Compatible Macs

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is compatible with these Macs:

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio

Mac mini 2018 and later