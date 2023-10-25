tvOS 17.1 now available for Apple TV alongside HomePod software update

Alongside iOS 17.1, Apple has released the free tvOS 17.1 software update for Apple TV hardware. The release comes a month after tvOS 17 introduced a handful of new features to Apple TV. A HomePod software update with the same version number is also available now.

tvOS 17.0 launched in September, bringing a redesigned Control Center and all-new FaceTime experience. tvOS 17 and iOS 17 work together to let you use your iPhone as your camera while video calling on the Apple TV. FaceTime requires Apple TV 4K.

The software update is also the first to work with VPN apps. See our list of the best VPN app options for Apple TV here.

tvOS 17 also introduces a denser home screen with six apps per row instead of five. Managing apps from the home screen is simpler with a redesigned system interface. Apple also introduced an enhanced dialogue audio feature for second generation HomePods used as speakers for Apple TV.

Starting with tvOS 17.1 and HomePod 17.1 software, Apple supports enhanced dialogue audio on first-gen HomePods as well as HomePod mini speakers.