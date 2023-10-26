An all-time low has returned to Apple’s new HomePod 2 at $280. It’s joined by a collection of discounts on Anker’s latest Prime USB-C GaN chargers and power banks, all of which start from $45. Then there’s the original Apple Watch Ultra at just $629 if you act fast. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 returns to all-time low

B&H is now offering the first discount in over a month on Apple’s new HomePod 2. The recently refreshed smart speaker has been quite elusive to deals, notably skipping out on the fall Prime Day savings earlier in the month. Now, it has dropped to an all-time low of $279.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the usual $299 price tag and only the second time it has dropped this low – beating our previous mention by $5. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage for what today’s discount delivers.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room-sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around are onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better-sounding audio than the original model.

Anker Prime USB-C GaN chargers and power banks on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting nearly every release in the new Prime lineup. Complete with chargers and portable batteries, our favorite of the price cuts focuses on the latter. Right now, its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is down to $110.49 shipped. Normally fetching $130, this is only the third discount to date so far since launching in August. It’s nearly $20 off, comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, and is the first chance to save in over a month. The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Learn more in our launch coverage.

There are also a few other notable deals in the Anker Prime lineup today too. Focusing more on the USB-C wall chargers in the collection, you’ll find some of the first chances to save on the new releases that come in several output capacities. There are also some other power banks marked down too.

Save $170 on the original Apple Watch Ultra

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Ultra for $629. This is a new all-time low at $170 off the usual $799 price tag, beating our previous mention by an extra $33. It’s also one of the first times we’ve seen it drop under $700. There are also some other styles on sale for a tad more. Apple Watch Ultra is the original version of Apple’s most capable wearable with an even more rugged design than its flagship Series 8 counterpart. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. We break everything down below, including how it compares to the new Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our first impressions coverage.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

Twelve South’s HiRise 3 MagSafe charger at $80

If you can live without bringing home a full 15W MagSafe charger, Amazon is offering just the discount to take advantage of instead on the Twelve South HiRise 3. This 3-in-1 stand normally sells for $100, but is now marked down to $80 shipped in both black and white designs. This is 20% off and marking a rare chance that both styles are on sale. It’s the third-best Amazon discount so far, too. This is a personal favorite in the world of 7.5W MagSafe chargers, which I detail over in my hands-on review. It’s even better with StandBy support now in the mix.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 15 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 9, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like.

Nomad’s signature leather iPhone 14 cases start from $24

If you don’t plan on upgrading to Apple’s iPhone 15 anytime soon, Nomad is helping you refresh the feel of your existing handset with a sale on its iPhone 14 case collection. This time around, the savings are all focused on the company’s standard leather covers instead of the higher-end Horween styles. Styles for all four of the iPhone 14 series smartphones are getting in on the savings, with prices starting at $24.

Nomad may be known for its Horween stylings, but we’re still big fans of its standard leather designs, too. Each cover is wrapped in a full grain leather that develops a patina over time. There’s rubber on the side of the case to add a little extra drop protection into the mix, as well as MagSafe support. We fully cover what to expect in our hands-on review, which compares the differences between the discounted standard leather styles and the more premium Horween counterparts.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]