iOS 17.2 adds collaborative Apple Music playlists, new ‘Favorites’ playlist

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Oct 26 2023 - 11:07 am PT
1 Comment

In addition to the new Journal app, iOS 17.2 also includes new features for Apple Music. One of these new features is now an automatic “Favorites” playlist based on songs you’ve marked as favorites in your library. The update also adds support for collaborative playlists.

When you view a playlist in Apple Music with iOS 17.2, you’ll see a new option in the upper-right corner to invite other people to collaborate on this playlist. From there, everyone will be able to add to that playlist, reorder songs, remove songs, and use emoji to react to the songs shown in the Now Playing interface.

When you create collaborative playlists, you can opt to allow anyone with the link to collaborate. Alternatively, you can opt to manually approve people before they can collaborate on the playlist.

Additionally, iOS 17.2 includes a new “Favorites” playlist that is automatically generated based on songs you’ve marked as favorites in your library. Apple does warn there’s a bug in the first iOS 17.2 beta where the new Favorites playlist “might take a while to appear” for some users.

iOS 17.2 is currently available to developer beta testers. A public beta is expected to be released soon, followed by a general release later this year. 

