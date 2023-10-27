The weekend is here, and so is a $300 discount on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. This is a new all-time low, and comes joined by a match of the best price ever on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $149 off. And as a fitting add-on, the first discount in months is now live on Apple Pencil 2 at $89. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

The best price ever is now live on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Easily the headliner of the member-only Best Buy Black Friday sale, you can now drop the recent release down to $999 for the 256GB model. That’s down from the usual $1,299 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $300 off. It’s an extra $50 under our previous mention from the fall Prime Day sale earlier in the month – which is what Amazon has it selling for right now. So if you don’t have a Best Buy membership, you can save $250. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $149 off

The best price ever has just landed on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. In a return to the Amazon all-time low on the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration, pricing today now lands at $1,050 for the silver model. This price cut is down from the usual $1,199 going rate and amounts to $149 in savings. It’s one of the first times we’ve seen a markdown this good – the last of which was back in August. Today’s offer is also notably $70 under our previous mention. Plus now, the 128GB model is on sale at $990, down from $1,099. We break down what to expect over in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Apple Pencil 2 sees first discount in months

The first discount in months is now live on the latest Apple Pencil 2. Apple may have just revealed a new and more affordable version of its iPad stylus, but why opt for that when the higher-end model is down to $89 at Amazon? It normally sells for $129, but is now seeing a $40 price cut down to its second-best price of the year. The is the first chance to save since back in August, and is the lowest since a summer discount landed in June at $4 less. If you’ve picked up an iPad over the past few months, then now is your chance to outfit it with an essential accessory.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]