Night mode on iPhone: How to use it and best shots we’ve seen

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Oct 27 2023 - 7:57 am PT
2 Comments
best iphone night mode images - how to use

Despite concerns about how unnatural the iPhone’s post-processing can make photos look, Night mode remains one of its most impressive camera system features.

We recently asked the 9to5Mac community on X to reply with their best iPhone 15 nighttime shots; below are some of the most awe-inspiring replies. Here’s how to use Night mode and the best photos I’ve seen with it.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have more or less the same results as last year’s Pro lineup. One slight change is this year’s Pro models now utilize a complete 16-bit color space when compiling images together for a crispy night shot. This slightly improves color accuracy.

Unlike other Camera app modes, you don’t need to swipe or toggle between a Night mode photo and a normal one. Night mode turns on and adjusts automatically when it senses a low-light environment.

When enabled, it vastly improves photos by increasing the exposure time of your iPhone’s camera. The result can be some pretty incredible low-light shots.

How to use Night mode

Note: Night mode is available on all iPhone 11 models and newer, as well as iPad Pro.

Since you can’t manually turn on Night mode for any setting, you’ll need to be in a low or medium-light environment for that gray or yellow moon icon to appear.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Open the Camera app and navigate to the photo mode. Look for a moon icon in the upper left (bottom left in landscape orientation).
  2. If it’s grayed out, it means that Night mode is available but not auto-enabled, as the scene is too bright.
  3. If the moon icon is highlighted yellow, it means it’s auto-enabled for your scene and ready for use.
  4. Next, tap the upward-facing arrow and then the yellow moon icon at the bottom to adjust the exposure time.
  5. Lastly, hold your iPhone as still as possible during your Night mode capture. The yellow moon icon indicates for how long, and a countdown will also appear above the shutter button.
How to use iPhone Night mode

Here are some of the best Night mode captures shared with us on X. You can see hundreds more from the 9to5Mac community in our post on X.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max Night mode camera images
iPhone 15 – @lgreenberg
iPhone 15 Pro camera
iPhone 15 Pro – @shashankUX
iPhone 15 Pro max camera night mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max – @frostivaas
how to turn on night mode iphone 15 pro camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max – @SethKnowsGaming
iPhone 15 Pro camera
iPhone 15 Pro – @rickyXchao
iPhone 15 – @Heron
how to turn on night mode iphone camera
iPhone 15 Pro – @Sleepin_Sicarii
iPhone 15 Pro Max night mode image
iPhone 15 Pro Max – @conobatbert
iPhone 15 Pro – @L_ee_vi
