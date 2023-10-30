Apple Watch SE 2 hits $219, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C $200, elago iPad Pro stand, more

A fresh batch of deals are now live to start the week and lead up to Apple’s Scary Fast event tonight. You can go Carbon Neutral with the new Apple Watch SE 2 starting at $219, while the refreshed USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are down to $200. Plus, you can bring iMac vibes to your iPad Pro with elago’s magnetic aluminum stand at $94. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Go Carbon Neutral with the new Apple Watch SE 2

Amazon is now offering the second-ever chances to save on the new Carbon Neutral version of Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. Pricing this time around starts at $219 shipped for the GPS 40mm style, dropping from the usual $249 price tag in the process. This is $30 off, marking the second-best discount we’ve seen, and a rare chance to save on one of Apple’s latest releases. Not to mention, the added benefits of the environmentally-friendly promise. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $239 from its $279 price tag.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down to $200

We’re tracking a pair of discounts today on the new AirPods Pro 2. Starting off, Amazon has the new and improved USB-C version down at $199.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $249, with today’s offer saving you $49 and marking the third-best price we’ve seen. This set has gone for $11 less just once before and is within $1 of the second-best price. If you can still live with a Lightning port, the original pair of AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189, saving you an extra $11 and matching the all-time low. Head below for the full rundown.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of that is powered by the latest Apple H2 chip, as well.

elago’s magnetic aluminum iPad stand packs iMac vibes

elago’s Magnetic iPad Stand is going on sale for one of the first times ever. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now dropping the accessory down to $94. It’s down from the usual $110 going rate and is marking a very rare chance to save. We first saw this iPad upgrade hit the scene nearly a year ago, and now it’s seeing one of the only price cuts so far – not to mention a new all-time low. We adored it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and my iPad has been practically glued to the stand since.

elago’s magnetic iPad stand brings iMac vibes to your tablet, working with everything from the iPad mini 6 all the way up to 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros. It relies on a magnetic sticker that’s included in the box for connecting to the back of your tablet, but can also pair with a companion case that offers a more seamless experience. The stand is made from metal and has a hinge on the magnetic connector that lets you adjust the angle.

