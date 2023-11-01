Verizon on Wednesday announced that it will now offer Apple Business Essentials tools to its Business customers. These Apple-provided tools include advanced device management, dedicated 24/7 support, iCloud storage, and more.

Apple Business Essentials now available for Verizon Business customers

For those unfamiliar, Apple Business Essentials is a subscription bundle that provides different tools for small- and medium-sized businesses that work with Apple products. With dedicated support, these customers get guided setup and onboarding along with help with backup, software updates, and repairs.

Once enrolled in Apple Business Essentials, you can download the Apple Business Essentials app to manage all your company’s devices in one place. Administrators can, for example, install apps remotely on all the company’s devices. The plan also provides up to 2 TB of dedicated iCloud storage for work.

Whether it’s streamlining device management or supporting a distributed workforce, Apple Business Essentials will make the lives of our small business customers a lot easier. These businesses depend on their Apple devices to get work done, with all-important security and 24/7 support; this simple solution brings it all together in one convenient subscription. Aparna Khurjekar, chief revenue officer, business markets and SaaS, Verizon Business

Prices for Apple Business Essentials plans range from $2.99 per month to $24.99 per month per user. Some plans come with AppleCare+ included for eligible devices. Verizon Business customers can get the first two months of their Apple Business Essentials subscription for free.

Verizon notes that Business customers have access to special offers on plans and new smartphones. More details can be found on the Verizon website.

