Last year, we moved into a house we’d built from the ground up. One of the things that was different from my previous house was the type of heat. Instead of a heat pump, we moved over to natural gas. It’s my second time having gas heat, and there’s one thing I had forgotten – how dry it was. Now, gas heat is certainly much warmer; especially when it gets really cold, I just prefer gas heat. Well, I do, but my nose doesn’t. The more it runs, the dryer my nose gets. The Humelle humidifier from Airversa is now my go-to solution for a HomeKit-enabled humidifier for bedrooms.

HomeKit humidifier – what you want to see

If I were to design a HomeKit-enabled humidifier, it would be a pretty simple product.

It would be sleek-looking.

It would support Thread.

It would allow you to add essential oils for a nice smell (I don’t buy the health benefits).

It would include some fun lightning options.

It would have a large water tank.

Airversa has completely knocked it out of the park here. It checks all the boxes for what I want in a HomeKit humidifier. It checks all the boxes for what I’d build if I were designing one as well. The team at Airversa has put together a great. I am a big fan of the Airversa air purifier as well, so I am not surprised that I love this product as well.

Unboxing and setting up the Humelle humidifier

As always with top HomeKit products, I can go from unboxing to setting up automations in under ten minutes. It comes essentially assembled. The only thing you’ll need to do is remove the cleaning brush from the underside of the tank. You’ll then be able to add water (using the screw hole on the bottom), reattach the water tank, and plug it up. The Airversa humidifier included the HomeKit QR code on the back of the product and also in the instructional manual. I really appreciate when companies include multiple copies of the setup code. I always recommend using an app like HomePass to back up your codes, though – especially for products involving water.

Day-to-day usage

The Humelle humidifier isn’t just about a humidifier, though. It includes multiple HomeKit sensors as well. It includes a nice light, a temperature sensor, and has a dehumidifier mode as well.

Sleekpoint app

The Sleekpoint app, while not required, is recommended for all Airversa products. Even if you don’t want to customize some of the advanced features, it’s needed for firmware updates. I had one to apply on the Humelle humidifier as soon as I opened the app for the first time. Once you have the app, you can create different scenes for the built-in light, verify Thread settings, enable SenseBoost (a low-level fan is started to increase the accuracy of the sensors), and create a more detailed schedule than HomeKit allows. As I said, it’s not required, but it might be worth downloading just to get the firmware updates applied.

Wrap-up on Humelle humidifier

Overall, I can’t find anything not to like about this product. Its large 5.5 liters water tank is plenty big enough for a bedroom. It can easily run all night, which is perfect for dry winter nights. I love the lighting options (especially the sync with the mist) for kid’s bedrooms as a night light. Thread support signals a strong reliability factor as well. Thanks to its wide feature set, the Humella humidifier is now my top-rated choice for HomeKit humidifiers. It can be purchased from Amazon.