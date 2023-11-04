Sustainable energy leader BLUETTI has launched two new portable generators to deliver reliable energy for your fall adventures and beyond. Check out the small yet powerful new BLUETTI AC2A and AC70 along with the best pricing with our exclusive launch discounts.

BLUETTI has delivered a range of trustworthy clean energy solutions for years. Now the veteran company’s two new portable generators innovate in the compact form factor space while delivering impressive power.

Power in the palm of your hand

The BLUETTI AC2A comes in a package that’s the size of a toaster yet boasts 300W AC output with up to 600W surge.

The compact design weighing just 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg) can fit in a backpack and has an integrated handle so it’s a breeze to take with you anywhere.

The BLUETTI AC2A has a 204Wh capacity and features six ports including two 120V (5A) AC outlets, a high-speed 100W USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a 12V DC outlet.

AC2A on left, AC70 on right

To power up the AC2A, you can charge it with a wall outlet for 270W input which only takes 1.4 hours to get a full battery. You can also use the 200W solar charging option which will top up the AC2A as fast as 1.5 hours and along the peace of mind of having power anywhere you go.

The BLUETTI AC2A features the company’s lowest no-load loss at a mere 7.5W, making it a very energy-efficient portable generator. And the new LiFePO4 batteries offer a longer lifespan of over 3,000 charge cycles.

When it comes to improvements over its predecessor, the AC2A is lighter in weight, automatically stops charging when full, and has instant activation as soon as it’s connected to a power source.

More valuable features include whisper-quiet operation, BLUETTI App control, and a generous 5-year warranty.

Your mobile powerhouse

AC2A on left, AC70 on right

Stepping up from the 204Wh capacity of the AC2A, the AC70 remains portable with a built-in handle but offers almost 4x the battery with a 768Wh capacity. That means you’re prepared to handle anything from emergency backup situations to road trips, camping, and more.

The AC70 delivers a 1,000W continuous output with a robust 2,000W peak so it can power devices like small power tools, mini kettles, hairdryers, and refrigerators and other appliances.

For ports, the AC70 has two 120V (8.33A) outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one 12V DC outlet.

The AC70 is one of BLUETTI’s fastest charging generators with the ability to go from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes with a full charge taking just 1.5 hours via wall charging (at 850W AC).

Solar charging up to 500W is also supported which can juice up the AC70 to full in just 2 hours.

Going far beyond its predecessor, the AC70 delivers faster charging with no bulky wall adapter needed and the ability to work as a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) that can switch over in 20 milliseconds.

Like the AC2A, the AC70 is whisper-quiet, can be monitored and controlled with the BLUETTI App, comes with an extended 5-year warranty, and uses the new longer-lasting LiFePO4 batteries for over 3,000 charge cycles.

Get the early bird price for BLUETTI AC2A and AC70

The BLUETTI AC2A and AC70 are launching on November 2 at 7PM PDT with special early bird pricing until November 17.

That’s just $179 for the AC2A and $499 for the AC70.

Better yet, at checkout use code “9to5M5” to get an extra $5 off the AC2A and code “9to5M15” to take a further $15 off the AC70.

Take advantage of this limited-time pricing now to get your BLUETTI and the peace of mind that comes with portable, dependable, sustainable power.