ExpressVPN now features built-in password manager, included with subscription

ExpressVPN, which has now amassed more than 4 million subscribers, announced on Monday that the service now includes a full-fledged password manager with no additional app or subscription required. It’s a familiar tune, and this rendition is called ExpressVPN Keys.

“Today, we are making Keys available to all new and existing ExpressVPN users. This official launch means everyone can now enjoy password security and online privacy all in one app,” the company stated in a blog post.

Like 1Password or LastPass, EpressVPN Keys (or simply “Keys”) allows you to generate and store unlimited credentials with just a single master password to mesmerize. In addition, the company says Keys can also securely store credit/debit cards, notes, and banking information (sigh).

Since the new service is integrated into the ExpressVPN apps on iOS, Android, and browsers, data automatically syncs across all devices with no additional download or installation needed.

Keys also comes with a feature called Password Health. This continuously monitors and rates passwords based on their strength and if any may have been compromised in recent data leaks so users can take action.

In 2022, 86% of all attacks against web applications started with stolen, weak, or default passwords, according to the Verizon 2023 DBIR. I’m glad to see Keys and other password managers continue to integrate this feature.

“See, we take security seriously”

When setting up ExpressVPN Keys, the app requires users to set a strong “primary password” separate from their ExpressVPN account password. This password is used to access the manager and can be combo’d with biometric unlock or another form of two-factor authentication (2FA).

“To minimize risk, we designed a client-server protocol that ensures that all computations

requiring your primary password are done in your local system and never leave your device. That’s because sending your primary password in any form (even encrypted) increases the risk of compromise,” says ExpressVPN.

The company also implemented some impressive encryption and hashing algorithms such as AES-256 bit and RSA-PSS for 4096-bit public and private keys, the same standards used by governments and military organizations.

For those who want to indulge in the technical details, ExpressVPN published a security white paper that walks through Keys’ design and infrastructure. I recommend an extra strong cup of coffee if you plan on jumping into that.

Keys come as ExpressVPN continues to stay competitive with its suite of tools, which now includes a VPN, password manager, ad blocker, and spyware/malware blockers.

Are you an ExpressVPN user? What do you think of the Keys? Let us know in the comments.

