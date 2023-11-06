iOS 17.1.1 coming soon, potentially fixing these iPhone bugs

iOS 17.1 was released to the public two weeks ago with a handful of new features for AirDrop, Apple Music, and more. Now, Apple is prepping iOS 17.1.1 with bug fixes and performance improvements – and signs point to the update being released sooner rather than later.

iOS 17.1.1 is imminent

According to an anonymous Twitter account that has previously shared details about upcoming iOS software updates, iOS 17.1.1 will have a build number of 21B91. This account generally posts this information just before an update is released, so I’d expect iOS 17.1.1 to come out sometime this week.

9to5Mac has also spotted a growing number of devices running iOS 17.1.1 in our Google Analytics data, as have our friends at MacRumors.

What bug fixes will be included in iOS 17.1.1 remains to be seen, but there are multiple possibilities.

Apple confirmed that iOS 17.2, currently available in beta, fixes Wi-Fi slowdowns and connectivity issues plaguing some iPhone users. iOS 17.1.1 might also include this fix for users not running the beta.

Apple is also investigating a bizarre bug that causes some iPhones to turn off overnight. There’s also an ongoing iOS 17 bug affecting wireless charging problems in certain cars.

Alongside iOS 17.1.1, Apple may also release watchOS 10.1.1 this week to address the ongoing complaints about Apple Watch battery drain. Over the weekend, Apple confirmed that it is planning a software update to fix these issues.

