The only dock with dual-Thunderbolt 4 chips – iVANKY Docking Station Ultra 20-in-1

As a long-time proponent of multi-monitor setups, I’ve relied on quite a few different docks. With two Thunderbolt 4 controllers, iVANKY’s Docking Station Ultra 20-in-1 offers a solution that’s truly unmatched. It’s able to connect to up to four external monitors with just one cable, offering a true one-cable solution for all the connectivity you could need for your Apple Silicon-powered Mac.

The All-in-One Solution!

In order to provide this much connectivity from a single device, iVANKY had to go with two separate Thunderbolt 4 chips, and as a result, it connects to two of your Mac’s USB-C ports at once. It’s still a one-cable solution, though, thanks to its included dual USB-C cable. It connects to two ports on your computer and the two USB-C upstream ports on the rear of the docking station with just the one cable.

Through that cable, it can provide 96 watts of power to your device, while the external 180-watt power supply provides plenty of extra power for the dock itself, all your connected devices, and even up to 20 watts of USB-C power delivery.

The back of the device has a lot of connectivity that you’ll leave connected at all times, including the dual USB-C upstream ports, your HDMI ports, power, audio, and networking. For your display outputs, the 40Gbps USB-C ports can each be used to output at 6k60Hz, while the HDMI ports max out at 4k60Hz. The USB-A ports are useful for accessories like wired mice and keyboards or even large external hard drives, which often still use USB-A.

The Ethernet port being 2.5 Gb is especially handy. While it may not be 10 Gb, multi-gig Ethernet like this 2.5 Gb port offers higher speeds without necessarily requiring you to upgrade your existing cabling, as you may have to for faster options. With this dock, I upgraded my network to 2.5 Gb, which made transferring files to my NAS a much faster experience.

On the front side of the dock, there’s a lot of the connectivity you’re more likely to swap out on a regular basis, including more USB-C and USB-A ports, a headset jack, and SD card slots.

One of the USB-C ports up front is a USB-C PD port, which can provide up to 20 watts to power up your devices, while those 40 Gbps USB-C ports can also be used for 6K display outputs. The UHS-II SD and MicroSD card slot are really handy high-speed readers and save me from needing an adapter when pulling cards out of my cameras.

Quad-display support

One of the biggest advantages of iVANKY’s Docking Station Ultra 20-in-1, to me, is the multi-display support. With my M2 Pro powered MacBook Pro, I have two external 4K displays set up – one vertically and one horizontally.

If I had an M2 Max-powered device, I could connect up to four displays simultaneously via the HDMI and USB-C ports. The dock supports up to three 6K 60 Hz displays and another 4K 60 Hz display running at once. The extra screen real estate is incredibly handy, whether you’re video/photo editing or even if you’re just researching. You can have all the tabs you want up simultaneously without having to switch between desktops.

The Docking Station Ultra makes a massive multiscreen desktop setup really simple to connect and is sure to help you unlock new ways to smooth out your workflow.

I’ve loved being able to connect just a single cable to my MacBook when I get home and have my two displays, speakers, mouse, microphone, and more all connect instantly. The Docking Station’s extensive connectivity makes offloading photos from all my different devices a breeze.

To use the Docking Station Ultra, you need an Apple Silicon-powered Mac; older Intel Macs are not compatible.

If you’ve been looking for a better solution to keep your Mac connected, you should give iVANKY’s Docking Station Ultra 20-in-1 a try. With 2.5Gb ethernet, 96 watts of power delivery, and 20 ports for connectivity, iVANKY’s Docking Station Ultra is the solution for creative professionals. If you don’t need an option as advanced as the Ultra 20-in-1, you can also check out the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 with Dual USB-C.

