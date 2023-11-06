 Skip to main content

Apple releases first feature update to Logic Pro for iPad alongside annual Mac update

Zac Hall  | Nov 6 2023
Apple finally brought Logic Pro to the iPad in May 2023. Six months later, Apple is back with the first major feature update for the tablet version of its audio engineering app. Apple has also brought new features to Logic Pro for Mac for the first time in a year.

Logic Pro 1.1 for iPad

Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools

Record live into Quick Sampler to create instruments and drum kits using the built-in microphone or any connected audio device

Interact seamlessly between apps like Voice Memos with added support for Split View and Stage Manager

Select and drag multiple files at once from the Files app to quickly build drum kits or add stems to a project

Instantly audition samples, loops or instruments in the Browser by sliding your finger up or down

Free “Hybrid Textures” Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments

Logic Pro 10.8 for Mac

Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools

Transform any audio sample into a malleable sound that you can perform using Sample Alchemy

Radically reshape and reshuffle audio with Beat Breaker, a sophisticated time and pitch morphing plug-in

New Slip and Rotate tools allow for the contents inside a region to be moved independent of its position on the timeline

﻿﻿Ability to record in 32-bit float now available when using supported audio devices

Free “Hybrid Textures” Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable

Logic Pro for iPad is available for $4.99/month or $49/year after a one-month free trial. It requires with iPad Air or iPad Pro with M1 or higher. Logic Pro for Mac is available for a one-time purchase of $199.99 after a 90-day free trial.

