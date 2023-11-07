Beware of BlueNoroff: Mac users targeted with new malware variant

Security researchers have pulled the curtain back on what appears to be a variant of the infamous RustBucket malware that targets macOS systems. What was first detected earlier in April, a new report from Jamf Threat Labs highlights how this attack continues to evolve and who its potential targets may be.

RustBucket is a relatively new form of malware that specifically targets Mac users. It is the work of an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) group out of North Korea called BlueNoroff, a sub-group of the nation state’s well-known cybercrime enterprise Lazarus Group.

On Tuesday, Apple security experts at Jamf Threat Labs revealed details on what it believes to be a new later-stage macOS malware variant from BlueNoroff that closely aligns with RustBucket. Later-stage refers to after the initial infection occurs and often involves data exfiltration, establishing persistence, or lateral movement within a network.

BlueNoroff often reaches out to potential victims under the disguise of an investor or company head hunter, according to Jamf. It’s also not uncommon for the threat actors to create domains that appear to belong to a legitimate crypto company to blend in with network activity.

The discovery of the new RustBucket-like variant was made after Jamf researchers found a macOS universal binary communicating with a domain previously classified as malicious.

“This executable was undetected on VirusTotal at the time of our analysis, piquing our interest,” Jamf stated.

RustBucket compromises its targets using various techniques, such as phishing emails, malicious websites, and drive-by downloads. Once infected, the malware communicates with command and control (C2) servers to download and execute various payloads. What’s most elusive, however, is its ability to pass through antivirus scanners, like VirusTotal, completely undetected.

And that’s what this new variant did.

VirusTotal scan report showing no malicious activity found in the new variants executable file. via Jamf Security Labs

In an attempt to communicate with the new variant’s C2 server, Jamf researchers performed a DNS pivot from the initial malicious domain and found several more URLs used for communication. Ultimately, they were unsuccessful, and the C2 server immediately went offline shortly after.

“Over the past few months, Jamf Threat Labs has uncovered various malware campaigns orchestrated by this elusive Advanced Persistent Threat actor in an effort to steal digital assets from victims,” Jaron Bradley, Director at Jamf Threat Labs, told 9to5Mac.

“Our latest research sheds light on a previously unreported piece of malware being used by BlueNoroff to establish covert communication channels on compromised systems. This stealthy program allows the attackers to send and receive data while the victim continues to use their computer, evading detection.”

RustBucket and similar variants can pose a serious for Mac users. However, there are a few ways to protect yourself.

Most importantly: Exercise caution when opening email attachments, especially if the sender is unknown. Malware can be delivered through infected attachments. Ensure you’re running the latest version of macOS with all the security patch goodness that comes with it. This helps with addressing known vulnerabilities that malware can exploit. Install reputable antivirus and anti-malware software on your Mac that also can detect and block malicious websites. While RustBucket can indeed go slip through undetected, it’s always good practice to have an extra layer of defense on Mac.

You can find Jamf’s full report on the new malware variant and view the indicators of compromise here.