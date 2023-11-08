Taylor Swift named the Apple Music Artist of the Year: ‘2023 (Taylor’s Version)’

Apple has named Taylor Swift the Apple Music Artist of the Year for 2023. “Across the charts, streams, and concert stadiums filled with screaming, bracelet-wearing super fans, Swift undeniably reached a new realm of superstardom this year,” Apple explains.

According to Apple, Taylor is the number one “most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history.”

In a statement, Taylor Swift thanked Apple and the Swifties for their continued support:

“I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” said Swift. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

The week her Eras Tour kicked off in March, Swift’s streams grew 61 percent globally. She continued to see double-digit growth in monthly streams throughout the summer. Set List: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the No. 1 most-streamed set list of the year, among the top 40 editorial playlists.

Favorites like “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Shake It Off,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” all reached the Apple Music charts for their first time in 2023.

Midnights still stands as the biggest album of all time by a female artist in Apple Music history by first-day and first-week streams worldwide.

Swift is the No. 1 most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history, and is also the female artist with the most songs to reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100.

All told, in the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 — more than any other artist

Apple has launched a handful of Taylor Swift-focused playlists and collections on Apple Music to celebrate.

Taylor will also receive a physical award that “represents the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music.”

“Each Apple Music Award features Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass, and a machined and anodized aluminum body,” Apple says. “In a symbolic gesture, the same chip powering the devices that put 100 million songs at listeners’ fingertips also sits at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.”

